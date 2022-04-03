Jay Farner Acquires 13,100 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $144,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jay Farner purchased 8,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,680.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after purchasing an additional 988,019 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 469,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

