Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ModivCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

MODV opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in ModivCare in the third quarter valued at $924,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

