Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Shares of HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.