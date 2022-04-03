Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.
Shares of HAS opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.84. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
