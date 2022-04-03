Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH opened at $320.54 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $317.89 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.13.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in RH by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in RH by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

