Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sportradar Group AG’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sportradar Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.