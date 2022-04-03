JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

