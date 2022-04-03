John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
JBSS stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $85.64. 74,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,469. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $987.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.22.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
