John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JBSS stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $85.64. 74,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,469. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $987.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.