John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 28th total of 814,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $7,171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.40.

JBT stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.84%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.