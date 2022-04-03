John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 434,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $151,419 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

