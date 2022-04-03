John E. Kao Sells 26,366 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.72 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.