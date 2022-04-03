John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of HTY opened at $6.85 on Friday. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

