John N. Daly Sells 4,350 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) Director John N. Daly sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $22,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CareCloud stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.96.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CareCloud by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTBC. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

