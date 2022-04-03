Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

