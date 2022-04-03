Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 352,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,590. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
