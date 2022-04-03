Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.61. The stock had a trading volume of 352,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,590. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after purchasing an additional 239,998 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.