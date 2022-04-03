JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €23.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($27.91) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.22) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.33 ($25.64).

GYC stock opened at €18.38 ($20.20) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

