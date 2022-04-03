JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€34.50” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.50 ($37.91) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.
FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.56 ($46.77).
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($87.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.45.
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
