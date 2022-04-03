JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JSGI opened at GBX 374 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.91. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 338.10 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568.40 ($7.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82.

Get JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.