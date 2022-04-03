JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc Announces Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:JSGI)

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JSGI opened at GBX 374 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 373.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.91. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 338.10 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568.40 ($7.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £203.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
