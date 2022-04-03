Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,266. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 10,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $377,332.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after buying an additional 432,592 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after buying an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

