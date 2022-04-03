Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.0803 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $859,243.26 and approximately $100,178.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.67 or 0.07507199 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.82 or 1.00385270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045386 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

