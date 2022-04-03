Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kazia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.