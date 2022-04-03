KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of KB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.