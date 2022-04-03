KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of KB traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 336,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

