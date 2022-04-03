KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $12.37

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.37, but opened at $13.78. KE shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 245,000 shares trading hands.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

