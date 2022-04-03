Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) to “Outperform”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bankinter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €5.45 ($5.99) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.10 ($4.51) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

BKIMF opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

