Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Kennametal stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.