Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in EQT by 1,137.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EQT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 206,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.22.

EQT Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.