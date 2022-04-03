Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

BKI opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

