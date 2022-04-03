Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 236.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 811,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after buying an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,920,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

