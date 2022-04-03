Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 269,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $35.09.

