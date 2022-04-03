Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after buying an additional 1,189,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 600,857 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 114.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 254,947 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 358,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 296,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 315,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.58. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $153.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

