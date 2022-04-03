Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $24.18 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

