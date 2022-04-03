Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 433 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

