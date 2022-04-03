Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 100,659 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.75 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.58.

