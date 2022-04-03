Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 36,675 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,675 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.