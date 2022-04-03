Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 398 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AMERCO by 770.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 13.0% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in AMERCO by 99.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMERCO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $584.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.20.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About AMERCO (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.