Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 232.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $173.58 and a one year high of $201.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.47 and its 200 day moving average is $190.00.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.