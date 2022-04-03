Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.