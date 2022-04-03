Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

