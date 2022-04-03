Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,858 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.22. 13,050,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,432. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

