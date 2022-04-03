Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. 13,050,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,630,432. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

