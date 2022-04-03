Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KRG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

