Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,522,265 shares.The stock last traded at $48.72 and had previously closed at $50.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,370 shares of company stock worth $2,354,741. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

