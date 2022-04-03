Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,193. The firm has a market cap of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Kopin has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kopin by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 832,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
About Kopin (Get Rating)
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
