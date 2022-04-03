Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright raised shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,193. The firm has a market cap of $222.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. Kopin has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $11.95.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kopin by 1,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 904,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 832,613 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kopin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kopin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

