Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. 4,798,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,703. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

