L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.27

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.49. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 60,166 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

