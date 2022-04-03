Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.17. 623,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.72. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

