Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company.

LANC stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.86. The company had a trading volume of 162,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,108. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,853,000 after acquiring an additional 229,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,041,000 after purchasing an additional 183,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,812,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,157.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

