Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK opened at $27.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $900,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

