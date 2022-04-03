Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LARK opened at $27.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $134.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.
In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
