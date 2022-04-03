Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.75

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 75068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.
LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.
In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,205 shares of company stock worth $4,903,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lantheus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.
