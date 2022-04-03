Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.75

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 75068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.31.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $425,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,205 shares of company stock worth $4,903,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Lantheus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lantheus by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

