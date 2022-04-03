Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Leju has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

