LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,420,000 after acquiring an additional 173,671 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,835,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,151,000 after acquiring an additional 62,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

